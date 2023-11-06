Jamie Benn and Charlie McAvoy will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Dallas Stars face the Boston Bruins at American Airlines Center on Monday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Bruins Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Dallas, Roope Hintz has 11 points in nine games (five goals, six assists).

Joe Pavelski has four goals and six assists, equaling 10 points (one per game).

Benn has posted three goals and six assists for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood (2-1-0) has a 3.4 goals against average and a .911% save percentage (28th in league).

Bruins Players to Watch

David Pastrnak has recorded nine goals (0.8 per game) and collected seven assists (0.6 per game), taking 4.7 shots per game and shooting 17.3%. This places him among the leaders for Boston with 16 total points (1.5 per game).

Brad Marchand's 10 points this season, including five goals and five assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Boston.

This season, McAvoy has two goals and seven assists, for a season point total of nine.

In the crease, Jeremy Swayman's record stands at 5-0-0 on the season, allowing seven goals (1.4 goals against average) and amassing 143 saves with a .953% save percentage (third-best in the league).

Stars vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 22nd 2.9 Goals Scored 3.18 15th 5th 2.5 Goals Allowed 1.91 1st 24th 29.2 Shots 31.9 13th 27th 33.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 16th 29th 10.71% Power Play % 16.67% 21st 1st 94.44% Penalty Kill % 93.62% 2nd

