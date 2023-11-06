The Southern Jaguars (0-0) are double-digit, 27.5-point underdogs against the TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) at Schollmaier Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 138.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern vs. TCU Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -27.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

Southern played 14 games last season that ended with more than 138.5 points.

Jaguars outings last year had a 143.1-point average over/under, 4.6 more points than this game's point total.

The Jaguars were 15-11-0 against the spread last season.

TCU had less success against the spread than Southern last year, sporting an ATS record of 15-18-0, as opposed to the 15-11-0 mark of the Jaguars.

Southern vs. TCU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 138.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 138.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 22 66.7% 75.3 147.2 68.4 139.7 142.4 Southern 14 53.8% 71.9 147.2 71.3 139.7 141

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Southern Insights & Trends

The Jaguars scored an average of 71.9 points per game last year, just 3.5 more points than the 68.4 the Horned Frogs allowed to opponents.

Southern put together an 11-1 ATS record and a 12-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southern vs. TCU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 27.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 15-18-0 0-2 16-17-0 Southern 15-11-0 1-0 12-14-0

Southern vs. TCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Southern 13-4 Home Record 9-2 4-7 Away Record 5-12 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.