The South Carolina Gamecocks face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish put up an average of 73.9 points per game last year, 22.1 more points than the 51.8 the Gamecocks gave up.

Notre Dame went 24-4 last season when allowing fewer than 80.3 points.

Last year, the 80.3 points per game the Gamecocks recorded were 21.4 more points than the Fighting Irish gave up (58.9).

South Carolina had a 28-0 record last season when scoring more than 58.9 points.

The Gamecocks shot 46.2% from the field last season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 36.1% the Fighting Irish allowed to opponents.

The Fighting Irish's 45.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.6 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks had given up to their opponents (32.1%).

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Notre Dame - Halle Georges Carpentier 11/12/2023 Maryland - Colonial Life Arena 11/16/2023 Clemson - Colonial Life Arena

Notre Dame Schedule