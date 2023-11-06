How to Watch the South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
South Carolina vs. Notre Dame 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Irish put up an average of 73.9 points per game last year, 22.1 more points than the 51.8 the Gamecocks gave up.
- Notre Dame went 24-4 last season when allowing fewer than 80.3 points.
- Last year, the 80.3 points per game the Gamecocks recorded were 21.4 more points than the Fighting Irish gave up (58.9).
- South Carolina had a 28-0 record last season when scoring more than 58.9 points.
- The Gamecocks shot 46.2% from the field last season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 36.1% the Fighting Irish allowed to opponents.
- The Fighting Irish's 45.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.6 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks had given up to their opponents (32.1%).
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Halle Georges Carpentier
|11/12/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/16/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Halle Georges Carpentier
|11/12/2023
|@ NJIT
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|11/15/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
