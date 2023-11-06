For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Boston Bruins on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Sam Steel a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Steel stats and insights

Steel is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.

Steel has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 21 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

