Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Bernard Parish Today - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
In Saint Bernard Parish, Louisiana, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Bernard Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chalmette High School at Metairie Park Country Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 6
- Location: Metairie, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.