Pelicans vs. Nuggets November 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (1-0), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Ball Arena, battle the Denver Nuggets (1-0). The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSNO.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 6
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ALT, BSNO
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum posted 20.9 points last season, plus 5.7 assists and 4.4 boards.
- Jonas Valanciunas averaged 14.1 points last season, plus 1.8 assists and 10.2 rebounds.
- Brandon Ingram put up 24.7 points, 5.5 boards and 5.8 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 39.0% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Herbert Jones averaged 9.8 points, 2.5 assists and 4.1 boards.
- Zion Williamson put up 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic posted 24.5 points last year, plus 11.8 boards and 9.8 assists.
- Jamal Murray collected 20.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season. He also posted 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.
- Aaron Gordon's numbers last season were 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He made 56.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Michael Porter Jr. averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 boards and 1.0 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posted 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, plus 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nuggets
|Pelicans
|115.8
|Points Avg.
|114.4
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.5
|50.4%
|Field Goal %
|48.0%
|37.9%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
