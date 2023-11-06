The Tulane Green Wave (0-0) play the Nicholls State Colonels (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Nicholls State vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nicholls State Stats Insights

The Colonels shot 45.6% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 42.9% the Green Wave's opponents shot last season.

Nicholls State put together a 15-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Green Wave ranked 363rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Colonels ranked 96th.

The Colonels scored only 1.6 fewer points per game last year (75.6) than the Green Wave allowed their opponents to score (77.2).

When it scored more than 77.2 points last season, Nicholls State went 9-2.

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Nicholls State averaged 82.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.7.

The Colonels allowed 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 80.2 on the road.

At home, Nicholls State made 8.8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Nicholls State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38%) than on the road (32.3%).

Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule