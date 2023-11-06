How to Watch McNeese vs. VCU on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The McNeese Cowboys (0-0) play the VCU Rams (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
McNeese vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
McNeese Stats Insights
- The Cowboys' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Rams allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- McNeese went 8-8 when it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Rams ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Cowboys ranked 23rd.
- The Cowboys scored an average of 69.2 points per game last year, 6.3 more points than the 62.9 the Rams allowed.
- When it scored more than 62.9 points last season, McNeese went 8-14.
McNeese Home & Away Comparison
- At home, McNeese put up 74.3 points per game last season, 10 more than it averaged away (64.3).
- At home, the Cowboys allowed 74.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 76.4.
- Beyond the arc, McNeese knocked down fewer treys away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (33%) than at home (31.8%).
McNeese Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/13/2023
|Champion Christian
|-
|The Legacy Center
|11/14/2023
|LeTourneau
|-
|The Legacy Center
