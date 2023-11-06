The McNeese Cowboys (0-0) play the VCU Rams (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

McNeese vs. VCU Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
McNeese Stats Insights

  • The Cowboys' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Rams allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • McNeese went 8-8 when it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Rams ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Cowboys ranked 23rd.
  • The Cowboys scored an average of 69.2 points per game last year, 6.3 more points than the 62.9 the Rams allowed.
  • When it scored more than 62.9 points last season, McNeese went 8-14.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, McNeese put up 74.3 points per game last season, 10 more than it averaged away (64.3).
  • At home, the Cowboys allowed 74.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 76.4.
  • Beyond the arc, McNeese knocked down fewer treys away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (33%) than at home (31.8%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/13/2023 Champion Christian - The Legacy Center
11/14/2023 LeTourneau - The Legacy Center

