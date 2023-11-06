LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The LSU Tigers (0-0) square off against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-0) as double-digit, 28.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5 points.
LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|LSU
|-28.5
|136.5
LSU Betting Records & Stats
- LSU's games last season went over this contest's total of 136.5 points 17 times.
- LSU games had an average of 138.3 points last season, 1.8 more than the over/under for this game.
- LSU put together a 10-20-0 ATS record last year.
- LSU covered less often than Mississippi Valley State last season, recording an ATS record of 10-20-0, as opposed to the 17-11-0 record of the Delta Devils.
LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 136.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 136.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|LSU
|17
|56.7%
|67.6
|128.6
|70.7
|145.5
|139.2
|Mississippi Valley State
|14
|50%
|61.0
|128.6
|74.8
|145.5
|134.6
Additional LSU Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Tigers put up 7.2 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Delta Devils gave up (74.8).
- LSU went 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall last season when scoring more than 74.8 points.
LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 28.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|LSU
|10-20-0
|0-0
|14-16-0
|Mississippi Valley State
|17-11-0
|2-1
|15-13-0
LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|LSU
|Mississippi Valley State
|10-8
|Home Record
|4-6
|0-9
|Away Record
|1-19
|4-11-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|2-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-7-0
|69.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.0
|62.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|58.5
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-7-0
