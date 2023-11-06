The Colorado Buffaloes take on the LSU Tigers at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: TNT

LSU vs. Colorado 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Buffaloes put up an average of 69.2 points per game last year, 11.3 more points than the 57.9 the Tigers allowed to opponents.
  • Colorado had a 22-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.
  • Last year, the Tigers scored 23 more points per game (82.3) than the Buffaloes gave up (59.3).
  • LSU had a 27-1 record last season when scoring more than 59.3 points.
  • Last season, the Tigers had a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.8% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents hit.
  • The Buffaloes shot at a 41.3% rate from the field last season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 36% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Colorado - T-Mobile Arena
11/9/2023 Queens (NC) - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/12/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

