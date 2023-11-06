Monday's contest that pits the LSU Tigers (0-0) versus the Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of LSU, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 6.

The Tigers finished 34-2 during the 2022-23 season.

LSU vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: TNT

LSU vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 71, Colorado 63

LSU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers put up 82.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) last season while allowing 57.9 per contest (34th in college basketball). They had a +877 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 24.4 points per game.

LSU posted 77.3 points per game last year in conference games, which was 5 fewer points per game than its overall average (82.3).

At home, the Tigers posted 8.7 more points per game last year (85.9) than they did when playing on the road (77.2).

LSU allowed 52.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.2 in road games.

