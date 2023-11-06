How to Watch Louisiana vs. Youngstown State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (0-0) battle the Youngstown State Penguins (0-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Louisiana vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Stats Insights
- Last season, the Ragin' Cajuns had a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% higher than the 45.0% of shots the Penguins' opponents knocked down.
- Louisiana went 19-1 when it shot better than 45.0% from the field.
- The Ragin' Cajuns were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Penguins ranked 147th.
- Last year, the Ragin' Cajuns averaged 77.4 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 72.5 the Penguins allowed.
- Louisiana had a 21-1 record last season when putting up more than 72.5 points.
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison
- Louisiana posted 85.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 72.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 12.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Ragin' Cajuns gave up 67.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 74.9.
- At home, Louisiana sunk 1.5 more three-pointers per game (7.9) than on the road (6.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40.9%) compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|Cajundome
|11/11/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
|11/15/2023
|Louisiana College
|-
|Cajundome
