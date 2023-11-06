The Colorado State Rams (0-0) take the court against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Louisiana Tech vs. Colorado State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado State -10.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana Tech's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 140.5 points 15 of 28 times.

The Bulldogs had a 142.5-point average over/under in their outings last year, two more points than the point total for this game.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs were 15-13-0 last season.

Louisiana Tech won three, or 16.7%, of the 18 games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Bulldogs were at least a +375 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 21.1% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

Louisiana Tech vs. Colorado State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado State 15 50% 72.5 144.7 71.4 141.7 140.2 Louisiana Tech 15 53.6% 72.2 144.7 70.3 141.7 139.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Louisiana Tech Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up just 0.8 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Rams gave up to opponents (71.4).

When it scored more than 71.4 points last season, Louisiana Tech went 9-4 against the spread and 12-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Louisiana Tech vs. Colorado State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado State 12-18-0 1-2 18-12-0 Louisiana Tech 15-13-0 2-0 18-10-0

Louisiana Tech vs. Colorado State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado State Louisiana Tech 9-7 Home Record 9-6 4-7 Away Record 4-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.8 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.