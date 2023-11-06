The Butler Bulldogs will open their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Butler vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Butler Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Butler (-15.5) 139.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Butler (-16.5) 139.5 -3000 +1120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

Butler went 15-13-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 10 Bulldogs games hit the over.

Eastern Michigan went 13-16-0 ATS last year.

In Eagles games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

