As we head into Week 10 of the college football campaign, there are one game involving teams from the Big Sky on the schedule. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Sky Game on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Sacramento State Hornets at Montana Grizzlies 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!