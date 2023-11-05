The New Orleans Saints (4-4) host the Chicago Bears (2-6) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

How to Watch Saints vs. Bears

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

Saints Insights

The Saints average 5.9 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Bears surrender (27.3).

The Saints collect only 8.1 more yards per game (349.1) than the Bears allow per contest (341).

This season, New Orleans rushes for 27.2 more yards per game (106) than Chicago allows per outing (78.8).

The Saints have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Bears have forced (9).

Saints Home Performance

The Saints score 16.3 points per game at home (5.1 less than their overall average), and concede 24 at home (4.7 more than overall).

At home, the Saints rack up 318.3 yards per game and concede 322.7. That's less than they gain overall (349.1), but more than they allow (296.4).

New Orleans racks up 234.7 passing yards per game at home (8.4 less than its overall average), and concedes 212.3 at home (22.8 more than overall).

The Saints accumulate 83.7 rushing yards per game at home (22.3 less than their overall average), and give up 110.3 at home (3.4 more than overall).

In home games, the Saints convert 31.3% of third downs and allow 31.6% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (35.8%) and allow (32.4%) overall.

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 at Houston L 20-13 FOX 10/19/2023 Jacksonville L 31-24 Amazon Prime Video 10/29/2023 at Indianapolis W 38-27 FOX 11/5/2023 Chicago - CBS 11/12/2023 at Minnesota - FOX 11/26/2023 at Atlanta - FOX 12/3/2023 Detroit - FOX

