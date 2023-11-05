How to Watch Saints vs. Bears on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Saints (4-4) host the Chicago Bears (2-6) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Saints vs. Bears
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Saints Insights
- The Saints average 5.9 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Bears surrender (27.3).
- The Saints collect only 8.1 more yards per game (349.1) than the Bears allow per contest (341).
- This season, New Orleans rushes for 27.2 more yards per game (106) than Chicago allows per outing (78.8).
- The Saints have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Bears have forced (9).
Saints Home Performance
- The Saints score 16.3 points per game at home (5.1 less than their overall average), and concede 24 at home (4.7 more than overall).
- At home, the Saints rack up 318.3 yards per game and concede 322.7. That's less than they gain overall (349.1), but more than they allow (296.4).
- New Orleans racks up 234.7 passing yards per game at home (8.4 less than its overall average), and concedes 212.3 at home (22.8 more than overall).
- The Saints accumulate 83.7 rushing yards per game at home (22.3 less than their overall average), and give up 110.3 at home (3.4 more than overall).
- In home games, the Saints convert 31.3% of third downs and allow 31.6% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (35.8%) and allow (32.4%) overall.
Saints Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|at Houston
|L 20-13
|FOX
|10/19/2023
|Jacksonville
|L 31-24
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/29/2023
|at Indianapolis
|W 38-27
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|Chicago
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|at Minnesota
|-
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|at Atlanta
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Detroit
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
