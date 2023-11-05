Michael Thomas was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 9 matchup with the Chicago Bears starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Thomas' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the air, Thomas has been targeted 61 times, with season stats of 439 yards on 38 receptions (11.6 per catch) and one TD.

Michael Thomas Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Saints have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Jimmy Graham (LP/rest): 1 Rec; 8 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Lynn Bowden Jr. (DNP/illness): 0 Rec



Week 9 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Thomas 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 61 38 439 97 1 11.6

Thomas Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 8 5 61 0 Week 2 @Panthers 9 7 55 0 Week 3 @Packers 9 6 50 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 4 53 0 Week 5 @Patriots 7 4 65 0 Week 6 @Texans 8 5 45 0 Week 7 Jaguars 7 3 42 1 Week 8 @Colts 7 4 68 0

