Should you bet on Kendre Miller getting into the end zone in the New Orleans Saints' upcoming Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Kendre Miller score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Miller has run for 83 yards on 27 carries (16.6 ypg).

Miller also has 80 receiving yards (16 per game) on eight catches.

Miller has not reached the end zone on the ground once in five games.

Kendre Miller Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Packers 9 34 0 1 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 3 0 1 5 0 Week 5 @Patriots 12 37 0 4 53 0 Week 6 @Texans 2 -1 0 1 13 0 Week 8 @Colts 3 10 0 1 9 0

