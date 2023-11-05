If you're trying to find Kendre Miller's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the running game, Miller has season stats of 27 rushes for 83 yards and zero TDs, picking up 3.1 yards per carry. He also has eight catches on nine targets for 80 yards.

Kendre Miller Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Reported Injury: Illness

The Saints have no other RB on the injury report.

Saints vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Miller 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 27 83 0 3.1 9 8 80 0

Miller Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Packers 9 34 0 1 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 3 0 1 5 0 Week 5 @Patriots 12 37 0 4 53 0 Week 6 @Texans 2 -1 0 1 13 0 Week 8 @Colts 3 10 0 1 9 0

