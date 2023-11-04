The No. 21 Tulane Green Wave (7-1) and the East Carolina Pirates (1-7) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in a clash of AAC foes.

Tulane is averaging 405.9 yards per game offensively this year (57th in the FBS), and is allowing 332.8 yards per game (31st) on the other side of the ball. East Carolina ranks 11th-worst in points per game (18.6), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 74th in the FBS with 26.3 points ceded per contest.

Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tulane vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Tulane vs. East Carolina Key Statistics

Tulane East Carolina 405.9 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.5 (131st) 332.8 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.5 (45th) 172.3 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.5 (108th) 233.6 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169 (116th) 13 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (64th) 15 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (57th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 1,384 yards, completing 71.3% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 231 yards (28.9 ypg) on 59 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has carried the ball 141 times for a team-high 772 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

Lawrence Keys III's 516 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 51 times and has collected 29 receptions and six touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has caught 23 passes for 407 yards (50.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jha'Quan Jackson's 22 receptions have turned into 373 yards and four touchdowns.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has thrown for 943 yards on 51.1% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Rahjai Harris is his team's leading rusher with 83 carries for 272 yards, or 34 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Mason Garcia has racked up 50 carries and totaled 227 yards with two touchdowns.

Chase Sowell's 349 receiving yards (43.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 29 receptions on 53 targets with one touchdown.

Jaylen Johnson has collected 341 receiving yards (42.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 33 receptions.

Jsi Hatfield's 40 targets have resulted in 19 grabs for 236 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tulane or East Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.