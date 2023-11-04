AAC foes will do battle when the No. 21 Tulane Green Wave (7-1) meet the East Carolina Pirates (1-7) at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Tulane vs. East Carolina?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulane 34, East Carolina 15

Tulane 34, East Carolina 15 Tulane has been favored on the moneyline a total of six times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Green Wave have played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

East Carolina has been listed as the underdog six times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Pirates have been at least a +575 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Green Wave have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tulane (-17)



Tulane (-17) Against the spread, Tulane is 3-4-0 this season.

The Green Wave have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 17 points or more.

Against the spread, East Carolina is 3-5-0 this season.

The Pirates have been underdogs by 17 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Tulane and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points six times this season.

This season, East Carolina has played only two games with a combined score over 45.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 49.2 points per game, 3.7 points more than the point total of 45.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Tulane

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.1 59 52.3 Implied Total AVG 34.1 37 30.3 ATS Record 3-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 3-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

East Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.4 46 48.8 Implied Total AVG 30.1 27.5 32.8 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-2 0-4

