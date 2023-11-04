Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Canucks on November 4, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Roope Hintz, Elias Pettersson and others are available when the Dallas Stars visit the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday (at 10:00 PM ET).
Stars vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Stars vs. Canucks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Hintz is one of Dallas' top contributors (11 total points), having registered five goals and six assists.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|5
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' most productive contributors through nine games, with four goals and six assists.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Penguins
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
Jamie Benn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Jamie Benn has three goals and six assists for Dallas.
Benn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 30
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Penguins
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Pettersson has scored five goals (0.5 per game) and put up 14 assists (1.4 per game), contributing to the Vancouver offense with 19 total points (1.9 per game). He takes 2.1 shots per game, shooting 23.8%.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 2
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 31
|3
|0
|3
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 27
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Predators
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Quinn Hughes has posted 16 total points (1.6 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and 12 assists.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 2
|1
|4
|5
|2
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 31
|0
|3
|3
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 27
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Predators
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
