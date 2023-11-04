The SE Louisiana Lions (1-7) take on a fellow Southland foe when they visit the McNeese Cowboys (0-7) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Strawberry Stadium.

SE Louisiana ranks 87th in scoring offense (21.5 points per game) and 100th in scoring defense (31.8 points allowed per game) this season. McNeese has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 21st-worst in points (16.6 per game) and eighth-worst in points allowed (36.6 per game).

SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Hammond, Louisiana

Hammond, Louisiana Venue: Strawberry Stadium

SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Key Statistics

SE Louisiana McNeese 386.4 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.7 (119th) 430.3 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.3 (96th) 120.3 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.3 (96th) 266.1 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.4 (91st) 3 (105th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Eli Sawyer has racked up 1,368 yards (171.0 ypg) on 106-of-171 passing with six touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Zachary Clement has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 260 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Harlan Dixon has 319 yards as a receiver (39.9 per game) on 25 catches, while also piling up 31.5 rush yards per game and two touchdowns on the ground.

Darius Lewis has hauled in 38 receptions for 485 yards (60.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Xavier Hill has a total of 246 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 16 passes.

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has thrown for 843 yards (120.4 per game) while completing 49.3% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 78 yards with two touchdowns.

D'Angelo Durham has run for 333 yards on 72 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Coleby Hamm has taken 22 carries and totaled 168 yards with two touchdowns.

Jon McCall's 365 receiving yards (52.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 22 receptions on 12 targets with five touchdowns.

Makhi Paris has 24 receptions (on 12 targets) for a total of 274 yards (39.1 yards per game) this year.

Jihad Marks has racked up 81 reciving yards (11.6 ypg) this season.

