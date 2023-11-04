Will Sam Steel Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 4?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars square off with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Sam Steel going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Steel stats and insights
- Steel is yet to score through five games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
- Steel has zero points on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Stars vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
