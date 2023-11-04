The Atlanta Hawks (3-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the New Orleans Pelicans (4-1) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Smoothie King Center as only 2.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE. The over/under is set at 232.5 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -2.5 232.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans' matchups have gone over 232.5 points only once this season (in five outings).

The average total in New Orleans' games this season is 217.4, 15.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Pelicans are 4-1-0 ATS this season.

New Orleans has won two of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, New Orleans has won two of its three games when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pelicans have a 58.3% chance to win.

Pelicans vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 1 20% 108.8 231.6 108.6 225.8 222.9 Hawks 4 80% 122.8 231.6 117.2 225.8 234.7

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans record 8.4 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Hawks allow (117.2).

Pelicans vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Pelicans and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 4-1 2-1 2-3 Hawks 2-3 1-0 3-2

Pelicans vs. Hawks Point Insights

Pelicans Hawks 108.8 Points Scored (PG) 122.8 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-3 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 108.6 Points Allowed (PG) 117.2 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 4-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 4-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

