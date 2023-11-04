The Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-1) face a fellow Southland opponent when they visit the Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium.

Incarnate Word has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank 23rd-best in scoring offense (32.4 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (15.8 points allowed per game). Nicholls State is accumulating 23.4 points per contest on offense this season (71st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 24.9 points per game (48th-ranked) on defense.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game.

Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium

Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word Key Statistics

Nicholls State Incarnate Word 344.6 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 471.9 (7th) 362 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.9 (13th) 122.1 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.3 (36th) 222.4 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.6 (8th) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has put up 1,555 passing yards, or 222.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56% of his passes and has collected seven touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Collin Guggenheim is his team's leading rusher with 114 carries for 479 yards, or 68.4 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

Jaylon Spears has taken 52 carries and totaled 314 yards with four touchdowns while also gaining 141 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Neno Lemay's 386 receiving yards (55.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 catches on 38 targets with three touchdowns.

David Robinson Jr. has 19 receptions (on 15 targets) for a total of 308 yards (44 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Terry Matthews' 17 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 210 yards and one touchdown.

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has 1,670 pass yards for Incarnate Word, completing 66.1% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Timothy Carter has racked up 377 yards on 57 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

This season, Jarrell Wiley has carried the ball 63 times for 306 yards (38.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Brandon Porter has hauled in 48 receptions for 831 yards (103.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Caleb Chapman has put up a 427-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 30 targets.

Marquez Perez has compiled 22 catches for 325 yards, an average of 40.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

