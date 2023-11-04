Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Looking to bet on Heiskanen's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen has averaged 25:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

In one of nine games this season, Heiskanen has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In three of nine games this year, Heiskanen has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Heiskanen has posted an assist in a game three times this year in nine games played, including multiple assists once.

Heiskanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is a 54.1% chance of Heiskanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+24) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 9 Games 3 5 Points 2 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.