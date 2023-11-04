The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) meet a familiar opponent when they host the No. 13 LSU Tigers (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in an SEC showdown.

Alabama ranks 51st in points scored this season (30.6 points per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 16.5 points allowed per game. LSU's offense has been dominant, racking up 553.0 total yards per contest (best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 92nd by giving up 395.0 total yards per game.

LSU vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Channel: CBS

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

LSU vs. Alabama Key Statistics

LSU Alabama 553.0 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.6 (91st) 395.0 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.4 (15th) 212.9 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.1 (79th) 340.1 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.5 (77th) 5 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (24th) 11 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (81st)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,574 yards (321.8 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 73.1% of his passes and recording 25 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 521 yards (65.1 ypg) on 91 carries with five touchdowns.

Logan Diggs is his team's leading rusher with 105 carries for 611 yards, or 76.4 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Malik Nabers has collected 56 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 981 (122.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 81 times and has nine touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has caught 42 passes and compiled 732 receiving yards (91.5 per game) with 11 touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy's 26 targets have resulted in 16 receptions for 309 yards and three touchdowns.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has racked up 1,617 yards (202.1 ypg) on 99-of-153 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 142 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 77 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Jase McClellan has racked up 569 yards on 122 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

Roydell Williams has carried the ball 67 times for 339 yards (42.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton has hauled in 23 receptions for 508 yards (63.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Isaiah Bond has reeled in 23 passes while averaging 45.0 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Amari Niblack has racked up 12 grabs for 218 yards, an average of 27.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

