Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 4, when the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers match up at 7:45 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Crimson Tide. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

LSU vs. Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction LSU (+3) Under (61.5) Alabama 31, LSU 29

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 SEC Predictions

LSU Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Alabama vs. LSU? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 42.6% chance to win.

The Tigers are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

In Tigers seven games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average over/under for LSU games this year is 1.9 fewer points than the point total of 61.5 for this outing.

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson Tide have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Crimson Tide are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

Alabama is 4-3 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

There have been five Crimson Tide games (out of eight) that went over the total this season.

Alabama games this season have posted an average total of 50.9, which is 10.6 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Crimson Tide 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 30.6 16.5 32.4 18.4 27.7 13.3 LSU 47.4 26.5 54 14.8 46.3 36

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.