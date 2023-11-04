The Liberty Flames (8-0) are 16.5-point favorites when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-6) in a CUSA matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The over/under is set at 58.5 for the contest.

Liberty ranks 37th in scoring defense this year (20.9 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 14th-best in the FBS with 37 points per game. From an offensive perspective, Louisiana Tech is generating 382.8 total yards per game (70th-ranked). It ranks 67th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (374.6 total yards allowed per game).

Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

Venue: Williams Stadium

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Liberty vs Louisiana Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Liberty -16.5 -115 -105 58.5 -110 -110 -900 +575

Louisiana Tech Recent Performance

The Bulldogs are really struggling right now offensively, gaining 395.7 yards per game in their past three games (-46-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 368.7 (69th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Bulldogs are putting up 25 points per game (third-worst in college football), and giving up 31 per game (-56-worst).

Louisiana Tech is 53rd in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (279 per game), and sixth-worst in passing yards given up (213.3).

The Bulldogs are accumulating 116.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-45-worst in college football), and giving up 155.3 per game (-12-worst).

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread and are 3-0 overall over their past three contests.

Louisiana Tech has hit the over once in its past three games.

Week 10 CUSA Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana Tech's ATS record is 3-6-0 this year.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Louisiana Tech has hit the over in three of their nine games with a set total (33.3%).

This season, Louisiana Tech has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

This season, Louisiana Tech has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +575 on the moneyline.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has compiled 1,172 yards on 67.5% passing while collecting seven touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Tyre Shelton has rushed 68 times for 475 yards, with five touchdowns.

Keith Willis Jr. has been given 33 carries and totaled 240 yards with three touchdowns.

Smoke Harris has hauled in 637 receiving yards on 62 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Cyrus Allen has caught 29 passes and compiled 487 receiving yards (54.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kyle Maxwell has racked up 236 reciving yards (26.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Deshon Hall has racked up 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording four TFL and 24 tackles.

Myles Heard is the team's top-tackler this year. He's amassed 68 tackles and two TFL.

Cedric Woods has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 18 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

