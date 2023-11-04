In the upcoming matchup against the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Jason Robertson to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Robertson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.

Robertson has picked up one assist on the power play.

Robertson averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once while averaging 19 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

