Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama is the setting for the Alabama State Hornets' (4-3) matchup against the Grambling Tigers (4-4) on November 4, 2023, starting at 5:00 PM ET.

On the defensive side of the ball, Alabama State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best by surrendering just 273.4 yards per game. The offense ranks 100th (298.4 yards per game). With 382.9 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Grambling ranks 40th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 42nd, giving up 329.1 total yards per game.

Grambling vs. Alabama State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Grambling vs. Alabama State Key Statistics

Grambling Alabama State 382.9 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.4 (117th) 329.1 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.4 (3rd) 161.6 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.7 (94th) 221.3 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.7 (83rd) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has 1,734 passing yards, or 216.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.2% of his passes and has recorded 12 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Chance Williams is his team's leading rusher with 106 carries for 649 yards, or 81.1 per game. He's found paydirt six times on the ground, as well.

Floyd Chalk IV has racked up 449 yards on 93 carries with seven touchdowns.

Antonio Jones has hauled in 486 receiving yards on 32 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Lyndon Rash has 29 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 336 yards (42.0 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Javon Robinson's 15 targets have resulted in 19 receptions for 226 yards and one touchdown.

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart has compiled 848 yards (121.1 ypg) on 63-of-104 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Ja'Won Howell has racked up 302 yards on 70 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

This season, Dematrius Davis has carried the ball 44 times for 204 yards (29.1 per game).

Kisean Johnson's 553 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 39 times and has totaled 39 catches and four touchdowns.

Isaiah Scott has caught 14 passes for 190 yards (27.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tyree Saunders has been the target of seven passes and compiled seven receptions for 91 yards, an average of 13.0 yards per contest.

