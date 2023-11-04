ACC opponents will do battle when the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (8-0) meet the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-6) at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Florida State vs. Pittsburgh?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida State 41, Pittsburgh 14

Florida State 41, Pittsburgh 14 Florida State has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 7-0.

The Seminoles have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2000 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Pittsburgh has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Panthers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1000 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Seminoles' implied win probability is 95.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida State (-21.5)



Florida State (-21.5) Florida State has played eight games, posting six wins against the spread.

This season, the Seminoles have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 21.5 points or more.

Entering play this week, Pittsburgh has one victory against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Seven of Florida State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 50.5 points.

There have been just two games featuring Pittsburgh this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 50.5.

Florida State averages 41.5 points per game against Pittsburgh's 22.4, totaling 13.4 points over the contest's total of 50.5.

Splits Tables

Florida State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.6 52.9 52 Implied Total AVG 35 35.4 34.3 ATS Record 6-2-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-2-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 4-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Pittsburgh

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.2 44.5 45.5 Implied Total AVG 27 26 27.5 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.