The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico will have Emiliano Grillo as part of the field from November 2-4 as the golfers battle the par-72, 7,363-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 at stake.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Grillo Odds to Win: +2500

Emiliano Grillo Insights

Grillo has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 16 rounds.

Grillo has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Grillo has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

Grillo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 29 -4 280 1 18 2 6 $3.5M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Grillo has four top-20 finishes, with three of them being top-10 finishes, in his past seven appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 21st.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend six times.

Grillo finished 42nd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The par-72 course measures 7,363 yards this week, 360 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Courses that Grillo has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,329 yards, 34 yards shorter than the 7,363-yard El Cardonal at Diamante this week.

Grillo's Last Time Out

Grillo finished in the 55th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of 2.95 strokes.

He shot well to finish in the 87th percentile on par 4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, averaging 4 strokes on those 40 holes.

Grillo shot better than 53% of the competitors at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Grillo recorded a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, better than the field average of 3.3.

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Grillo carded four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.8).

Grillo's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP were more than the field average of five.

At that most recent competition, Grillo carded a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 9.3).

Grillo ended the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP averaged one bogey or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Grillo finished without one.

