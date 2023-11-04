Searching for an up-to-date view of the AAC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. SMU

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
  • Odds to Win AAC: +200
  • Overall Rank: 32nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 130th
  • Last Game: W 69-10 vs Tulsa

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find SMU jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Rice
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Memphis

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
  • Odds to Win AAC: +1000
  • Overall Rank: 39th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 99th
  • Last Game: W 45-42 vs North Texas

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Memphis jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: South Florida
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Tulane

  • Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
  • Odds to Win AAC: +150
  • Overall Rank: 43rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 98th
  • Last Game: W 30-28 vs Rice

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tulane jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ East Carolina
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel:

4. UTSA

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 8-4
  • Odds to Win AAC: +550
  • Overall Rank: 79th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 128th
  • Last Game: W 41-27 vs East Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UTSA jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ North Texas
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Florida Atlantic

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-6
  • Odds to Win AAC: +1200
  • Overall Rank: 93rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 112th
  • Last Game: W 38-16 vs Charlotte

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida Atlantic jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ UAB
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Navy

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-5
  • Odds to Win AAC: +12500
  • Overall Rank: 99th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 80th
  • Last Game: L 17-6 vs Air Force

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Navy jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Temple
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Rice

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-6
  • Odds to Win AAC: +3500
  • Overall Rank: 103rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 107th
  • Last Game: L 30-28 vs Tulane

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Rice jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: SMU
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. UAB

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9
  • Odds to Win AAC: +20000
  • Overall Rank: 109th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 51st
  • Last Game: L 45-21 vs Memphis

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UAB jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Florida Atlantic
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. South Florida

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-6
  • Odds to Win AAC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 110th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 103rd
  • Last Game: W 24-21 vs UConn

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Florida jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Memphis
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. North Texas

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-7
  • Odds to Win AAC: +6600
  • Overall Rank: 111th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 119th
  • Last Game: L 45-42 vs Memphis

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Texas jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: UTSA
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Charlotte

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 1-10
  • Odds to Win AAC: +35000
  • Overall Rank: 120th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 85th
  • Last Game: L 38-16 vs Florida Atlantic

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Charlotte jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Tulsa
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. East Carolina

  • Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-10
  • Odds to Win AAC: +35000
  • Overall Rank: 122nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 75th
  • Last Game: L 41-27 vs UTSA

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find East Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Tulane
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel:

13. Tulsa

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-8
  • Odds to Win AAC: +12500
  • Overall Rank: 123rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 74th
  • Last Game: L 69-10 vs SMU

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tulsa jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Charlotte
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. Temple

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 1-10
  • Odds to Win AAC: +75000
  • Overall Rank: 133rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 108th
  • Last Game: L 55-0 vs SMU

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Temple jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Navy
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.