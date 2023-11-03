Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Red River Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Red River Parish, Louisiana? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Red River Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Red River High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Mansfield, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
