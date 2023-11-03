How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, November 3
In one of the many exciting matchups on the NCAA Men's Soccer schedule today, VCU and Fordham hit the pitch on ESPN+.
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Mercer vs UNC Greensboro
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch VMI vs Furman
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Duquesne vs Davidson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Fordham vs VCU
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Massachusetts vs Saint Louis
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
