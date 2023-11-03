Harold Mayot's run in the Moselle Open in Metz, France has reached the quarterfinals, where he will play Ugo Humbert. Mayot's odds to win this tournament at Les Arenes de Metz are +1400.

Mayot at the 2023 Moselle Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: November 4-11

November 4-11 Venue: Les Arenes de Metz

Les Arenes de Metz Location: Metz, France

Metz, France Court Surface: Hard

Mayot's Next Match

Mayot is in the quarterfinals, where he will face Humbert on Thursday, November 9 at 7:30 AM ET (after defeating Gregoire Barrere 7-6, 2-6, 7-6).

Mayot Stats

In the Round of 16, Mayot won 7-6, 2-6, 7-6 versus Barrere on Tuesday.

Through five tournaments over the past year, Mayot is yet to win a title, and his record is 9-4.

In two hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Mayot is 4-1 in matches.

Through 13 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Mayot has played 26.6 games per match. He won 54.9% of them.

In his five matches on a hard surface over the past year, Mayot has averaged 26.4 games.

Over the past year, Mayot has won 79.3% of his service games, and he has won 28.9% of his return games.

On hard courts, Mayot, over the past 12 months, has claimed 67.4% of his service games and 25.6% of his return games.

