2023 World Wide Technology Championship Schedule: Thursday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Watch the first round of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship on Thursday, November 2, when competitors travel to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and the 7,363-yard, par-72 course at El Cardonal at Diamante, battling for a piece of the $8.2M purse. Russell Henley is the defending champion at this event.
How to Watch the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship
- Start Time: 9:25 AM ET
- Venue: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,363 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
World Wide Technology Championship Top-Ranked Participants
|World Rank
|Cameron Young
|16th
|Sahith Theegala
|29th
|Lucas Glover
|32nd
|Emiliano Grillo
|34th
|Chris Kirk
|49th
World Wide Technology Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|2:54 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Lucas Glover, Akshay Bhatia, Emiliano Grillo
|9:58 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala, Luke List
|10:31 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin, Beau Hossler
|10:09 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Cameron Young, Davis Riley, Erik van Rooyen
|3:05 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan, Nick Hardy
|3:49 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Ryo Ishikawa, Ludvig Aberg, Chris Gotterup
|2:32 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Zecheng Dou, Greyson Sigg, Thomas Detry
|3:27 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Taylor Pendrith, Sam Ryder, Kramer Hickok
|9:47 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Justin Suh, Stephan Jaeger, Harry Higgs
|9:58 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar, Chad Ramey
