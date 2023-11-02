Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vernon Parish Today - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Vernon Parish, Louisiana today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Simpson High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Simpson, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Leesville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Leesville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.