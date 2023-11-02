How to Watch Steelers vs. Titans Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) meet the Tennessee Titans (3-4) at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Titans
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC
Steelers vs. Titans Insights
- This year, the Steelers average 3.9 fewer points per game (16.1) than the Titans give up (20).
- Tennessee averages 18.9 points per game, comparable to the 21 Pittsburgh gives up.
- The Steelers collect 67.7 fewer yards per game (271.7) than the Titans give up per outing (339.4).
- Tennessee averages 86 fewer yards per game (296.6) than Pittsburgh gives up (382.6).
- This season, the Steelers pile up 79.7 rushing yards per game, 27.7 fewer than the Titans allow per contest (107.4).
- Tennessee rushes for 115.9 yards per game, 21.2 fewer than the 137.1 Pittsburgh allows per outing.
- The Steelers have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Titans have forced (6).
- This year Tennessee has eight turnovers, seven fewer than Pittsburgh has takeaways (15).
Steelers Home Performance
- At home, the Steelers put up 15 points per game and give up 20.5. That's less than they score (16.1) and allow (21) overall.
- The Steelers' average yards gained (261) and conceded (377.8) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 271.7 and 382.6, respectively.
- Pittsburgh racks up 197.8 passing yards per game at home (5.8 more than its overall average), and gives up 223.5 at home (21.9 less than overall).
- The Steelers rack up 63.3 rushing yards per game at home (16.4 less than their overall average), and concede 154.3 at home (17.2 more than overall).
- The Steelers convert 32.1% of third downs at home (three% lower than their overall average), and concede 39.3% at home (three% lower than overall).
Steelers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|Baltimore
|W 17-10
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at Los Angeles
|W 24-17
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|Jacksonville
|L 20-10
|CBS
|11/2/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/12/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Cincinnati
|-
|CBS
Titans Away Performance
- The Titans' average points scored away from home (11.3) is lower than their overall average (18.9). But their average points allowed in away games (22) is higher than overall (20).
- The Titans' average yards gained in road games (242.3) is lower than their overall average (296.6). But their average yards allowed in road games (373.7) is higher than overall (339.4).
- Tennessee accumulates 169.3 passing yards per game in road games (11.4 less than its overall average), and gives up 260.3 on the road (28.3 more than overall).
- The Titans' average yards rushing on the road (73) is lower than their overall average (115.9). But their average yards conceded away from home (113.3) is higher than overall (107.4).
- The Titans' offensive third-down percentage in away games (25%) is lower than their overall average (33.7%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (50%) is higher than overall (38.5%).
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|at Indianapolis
|L 23-16
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|Baltimore
|L 24-16
|NFL Network
|10/29/2023
|Atlanta
|W 28-23
|CBS
|11/2/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/12/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|Carolina
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
