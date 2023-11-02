Can we expect Miro Heiskanen lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars face off with the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Heiskanen stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Heiskanen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.

Heiskanen has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 32 total goals (four per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 11.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

