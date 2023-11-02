The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) and Tennessee Titans (3-4) are slated to go head to head at Acrisure Stadium on November 2, which means that Kenny Pickett and Ryan Tannehill will be under center for the respective teams. Below, we dissect both quarterbacks, highlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.

Steelers vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: Amazon Prime Video

Kenny Pickett vs. Ryan Tannehill Matchup

Kenny Pickett 2023 Stats Ryan Tannehill 7 Games Played 6 61.0% Completion % 62.0% 1,330 (190.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,128 (188.0) 5 Touchdowns 2 4 Interceptions 6 22 (3.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 40 (6.7) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Titans Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Titans have been clicking on defense, with 20.0 points allowed per game (10th in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Tennessee's defense ranks 11th in the NFL with 1,624 passing yards allowed (232.0 per game) and third with seven passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Titans are 11th in the NFL with 752 rushing yards allowed (107.4 per game) and eighth in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.8).

On defense, Tennessee is 15th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 38.5%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks second at 34.6%.

Steelers Defensive Stats

