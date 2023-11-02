The Dallas Stars, Joe Pavelski among them, face the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place. Looking to bet on Pavelski's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Joe Pavelski vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Pavelski has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 16:05 on the ice per game.

Pavelski has a goal in three of eight contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In five of eight games this season, Pavelski has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Pavelski has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of eight games played.

Pavelski's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.

There is a 40% chance of Pavelski having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 8 Games 3 7 Points 3 3 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.