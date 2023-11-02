Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in De Soto Parish, Louisiana this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Montgomery High School at Logansport High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Logansport, LA
- Conference: 1A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
North DeSoto High School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red River High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Mansfield, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.