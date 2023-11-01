Buy Tickets for Tulane Green Wave Women's Basketball Games
The Tulane Green Wave (4-4) will be at home against the Howard Bison on Sunday, December 10 (beginning at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.
Upcoming Tulane games
Tulane's next matchup information
- Opponent: Howard Bison
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Devlin Fieldhouse
Top Tulane players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kyren Whittington
|8
|16.0
|3.9
|2.3
|3.1
|0.3
|48.9% (43-88)
|33.3% (7-21)
|Marta Galic
|8
|13.8
|5.4
|1.8
|0.9
|0.3
|42.4% (36-85)
|37.5% (15-40)
|Hannah Pratt
|8
|13.5
|5.8
|1.9
|0.6
|0.9
|36.4% (39-107)
|32.3% (20-62)
|Irina Parau
|8
|8.4
|6.5
|2.6
|0.6
|0.9
|44.4% (24-54)
|0.0% (0-6)
|Amira Mabry
|8
|8.3
|5.5
|0.4
|0.8
|0.4
|58.8% (20-34)
|55.6% (5-9)
