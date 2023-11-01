Buy Tickets for Tulane Green Wave Basketball Games
Coming up for the Tulane Green Wave (6-1) is a game versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs, tipping off at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9.
If you're looking to go to see the Tulane Green Wave in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Tulane games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Tulane's next matchup information
- Opponent: Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Location: State Farm Arena
- Broadcast: SEC Network
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Tulane's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Tulane players
Shop for Tulane gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kevin Cross
|6
|19.5
|7.7
|3.5
|1.2
|1.0
|61.3% (38-62)
|50.0% (6-12)
|Sion James
|7
|15.0
|5.3
|2.1
|1.9
|0.6
|61.5% (32-52)
|52.2% (12-23)
|Kolby King
|7
|14.7
|4.1
|2.3
|2.4
|0.1
|54.8% (34-62)
|34.8% (8-23)
|Collin Holloway
|7
|14.3
|3.0
|0.9
|1.1
|0.6
|58.3% (35-60)
|10.0% (1-10)
|Jaylen Forbes
|6
|11.7
|2.8
|2.2
|1.3
|0.2
|33.3% (19-57)
|26.5% (9-34)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.