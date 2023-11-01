Southern (0-6) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, at home against the Louisiana College Wildcats.

Upcoming Southern games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Louisiana College H 4:00 PM
Mon, Dec 11 Oregon A 10:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Nebraska A 1:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Kansas State A 7:30 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Oklahoma A 1:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Texas Southern H 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 Prairie View A&M H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Florida A&M A 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Bethune-Cookman A 5:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Grambling A 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UAPB H 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Mississippi Valley State H 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Alcorn State A 4:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Jackson State A 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Alabama A&M H 4:00 PM

Southern's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Louisiana College Wildcats
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: F. G. Clark Center

Top Southern players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Chloe Fleming 6 8.2 3.7 3.5 1.2 0.3 33.3% (21-63) 50.0% (4-8)
Aleighyah Fontenot 6 7.8 2.7 1.7 1.3 0.2 23.3% (17-73) 20.5% (9-44)
Soniyah Reed 6 7.7 3.2 0.5 0.7 0.3 36.2% (17-47) 43.5% (10-23)
Taylor Williams 5 8.2 3.2 0.4 0.8 0.2 39.5% (17-43) 0.0% (0-3)
Sirviva Legions 6 5.3 1.7 0.7 0.5 0.0 43.8% (14-32) 33.3% (1-3)

