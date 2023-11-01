The Dallas Stars, with Roope Hintz, take the ice Wednesday against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Hintz in that upcoming Stars-Flames matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Roope Hintz vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz has averaged 14:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Hintz has a goal in three games this year through six games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Hintz has recorded a point in a game five times this season out of six games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hintz has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of six games played.

The implied probability that Hintz hits the over on his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Hintz Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 33 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 6 Games 3 6 Points 4 3 Goals 1 3 Assists 3

