The New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) at Paycom Center on Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jose Alvarado PG Out Ankle Trey Murphy III SF Out Knee Naji Marshall SF Out Knee Brandon Ingram SF Out Knee 22.5 7 4.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Jaylin Williams: Out (Hamstring), Kenrich Williams: Out (Back)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO

ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.